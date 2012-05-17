* Wedding industry planners say they have seen downturn
* But July, August and possibly September might be busier
* One prospective bride says she's making concessions
By Suzannah Gonzales
CHICAGO, May 17 Debbie and George Sevilis were
supposed to get married on Saturday, May 19. Everything was
booked. They had saved the date.
Then last August they heard that the NATO summit was coming
to Chicago, bringing in dozens of political leaders and their
entourages including U.S. President Barack Obama. There would be
added security, street closures and protests.
It was not what the couple had in mind for their big day.
Many of their 100 or so guests would be traveling from out of
town, and they wanted them to be able to enjoy the city.
They changed the date, marrying instead on a beautiful
70-degree F (21-degrees C) Saturday, April 14.
"It worked out perfectly," said Debbie Sevilis.
Chicago is not used to hosting a major global event, and the
summit of the 28-nation military alliance starting on Sunday has
residents of America's third-largest city scrambling to get out
of the way.
They have changed weddings, made plans to work from home
Friday and Monday and are generally fleeing the city in case all
hell breaks loose during expected protests.
Some main roads and highways into and out of the city will
be closed, buses rerouted and one commuter rail line shut down.
The city's world-class museums such as the Art Institute of
Chicago and the Field Museum of natural history will not be open
to the public when the world comes calling - although they will
host private events for the foreign delegations.
Boeing Co, one of several Fortune 500 companies
headquartered in Chicago, is allowing employees to work from
home on Monday after the company was targeted for a possible
protest.
"SAFETY ZONE"
Along Michigan Avenue, the city's main shopping thoroughfare
dubbed "The Magnificent Mile," the Crate and Barrel store has
prepared an emergency email and phone response system to get
messages to employees. Lunch will be provided so employees do
not have to leave the store even though the area is teeming with
restaurants.
A "safety zone" has been created in the store and they will
have extra security, and people to fix any windows broken by
protesters.
Store manager Peter Smey said his main concerns are that a
protest flash mob will hit the store, there may be a bomb scare
at the towering John Hancock building down the street, or that
sales will decline if passersby avoid the area.
"In my best opinion, nothing is going to happen and it will
be business as usual," Smey said.
The NATO summit is forecast to bring $128.2 million to the
city, $3 million in local tax revenues, and nearly 2,200
temporary jobs, according to an economic impact study by the
accounting firm Deloitte. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says there
is an intangible benefit to Chicago of the international
exposure.
"Quite frankly, I think it (the study) is a joke," said
Kelvin Ho, a member of the anti-Wall Street protest movement
Occupy Chicago. "If anything, it's going to have a net cost to
the city.
Wedding industry planners, for one, said they have seen a
downturn in business this month because of the NATO summit, and
some have blacked out the weekend altogether. For them, May is a
prime wedding month and Saturdays are gold.
"It took a whole weekend away from us," said Anthony
Navarro, founder of Liven It Up Events.
Navarro estimated he is losing up to $10,000 in revenue this
weekend. But he said it will be busier in July, August and
possibly September because couples have pushed back their
nuptials.
CONCESSIONS
Not everyone is fleeing NATO. Chris Moon and her fiancé,
McAfee Burke, booked the Chicago Cultural Center - the crown
jewel of Chicago wedding venues and just a few miles from the
NATO summit site - more than a year ago for their wedding on
Saturday.
NATO defense ministers will use the venue for their dinner
on Sunday night, a day after their wedding.
"Planning a wedding has enough moving parts as it is, so
adding the NATO Summit into the mix brought a whole new level of
difficulty to the wedding weekend," said Darcey Lohman, a
wedding planner for Big City Bride, which is handling the event.
Prospective bride Moon said they have had to make
concessions to pull it off amid the summit.
A NATO team needed the hall they had booked for their
cocktail hour overlooking one of the city's newest attractions,
Millennium Park. Cocktail hour will now take place in a gallery
overlooking Michigan Avenue.
The parking garage next to the venue will be closed, so the
couple must provide valet parking. They changed the start time
of the ceremony to give guests more time to arrive.
Their wedding website offers some advice:
"Please allow yourselves ample time to arrive at the venue.
There may be rolling street closures due to public protests and
the transportation of foreign dignitaries."
Moon said she is confident in the wedding planner and is
preparing herself for things not going exactly as she
envisioned.
"Of course, I'm nervous. I'm hoping that everything comes
together easily," she said.