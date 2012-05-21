U.S. President Barack Obama, Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari (L-R) talk during a family picture of NATO leaders at the NATO Summit in Chicago, May 21,... REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

CHICAGO President Barack Obama spoke briefly with President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan on Monday in what may be a sign of easing tensions in the troubled relations between their two countries.

But the leaders did not hold an individual meeting during the NATO summit in Chicago as there was still no deal under which Pakistan would reopen its supply routes for NATO soldiers in Afghanistan.

Pakistan closed those routes in protest when U.S. aircraft killed 24 Pakistani soldiers along the Afghan border in November.

At a press conference later, Obama said the U.S. and Pakistan were making "diligent progress" on the supply line dispute, but indicated a deal had not been clinched. He acknowledged "real challenges" in relations with Pakistan.

Zardari was a last-minute addition to the list of leaders at the summit that Obama hosted in his home town of Chicago.

The Pakistani leader met on Sunday with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but U.S. officials said there were no plans for a meeting with Obama.

The brief encounter between Obama and Zardari, which took place in the presence of Afghan President Hamid Karzai, may allow Zardari to avoid appearing as if he was snubbed by Obama.

U.S. and Pakistani officials have said they are confident they can reach a deal to reopen the supply lines, but it appeared unlikely that an announcement would at the NATO summit.

Zardari also shook hands with Obama earlier in the day.

(Reporting By Caren Bohan; editing by Christopher Wilson)