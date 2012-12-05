BRUSSELS Dec 5 The United States is worried
that an increasingly desperate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
could resort to the use of chemical weapons, or lose control of
them, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday.
After a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at which the
Western military alliance agreed to send Patriot anti-missile
batteries to Syria's neighbour, Turkey, Clinton said Washington
had made clear to Syria that use of chemical weapons would be a
"red line" for the United States.
"Our concerns are that an increasingly desperate Assad
regime might turn to chemical weapons, or might lose control of
them to one of the many groups that are now operating within
Syria," Clinton told a news conference.
"And so as part of the absolute unity that we all have on
this issue we have sent an unmistakable message that this would
cross a red line and those responsible would be held to
account."