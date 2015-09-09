(Adds background, comment on Ukraine)
PRAGUE, Sept 9 Reports of growing Russian
military activity in Syria are a cause for concern while the
situation in eastern Ukraine seems calmer, NATO Secretary
General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
Lebanese sources said on Wednesday Russian forces have begun
participating in military operations in Syria in support of
government troops.
Stoltenberg joined other western leaders in calling for a
political rather than military solution to the four-year-old
multi-sided civil war, which has killed 250,000 people and
driven half of Syria's 23 million people from their homes.
"I am concerned about reports about increased Russian
military presence in Syria," Stoltenberg told reporters during a
visit to Prague. "That will not contribute to solving the
conflict.
"I think it is important to support all efforts to find a
political solution to the conflict in Syria."
Officials in the United States, which is fighting an air war
against the Islamist militant group Islamic State in Syria but
also opposes Bashar Assad's government, have said in recent days
that they suspect Russia is reinforcing aid to Assad.
Moscow confirmed it had "experts" on the ground but
declined to comment on the exact scale and scope of its military
presence.
Germany's foreign minister warned Russia against increased
military intervention, saying a nuclear agreement with Iran and
new U.N. initiatives offered a starting point for a political
solution. French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said reports
of Russian troops would complicate efforts to find such a
solution.
Speaking on the conflict between government forces and
Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine, Stoltenberg said an
often violated ceasefire seemed to be more observed now than for
a long time before, but the situation remained fragile.
Government and separatist representatives agreed in late
August to strive to end all violations from last Tuesday.
President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday the country still
faced the threat of a full-scale Russian military attack despite
several days of relative calm.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by
Larry King)