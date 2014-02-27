BRUSSELS Feb 27 NATO Secretary-General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday he was concerned about
developments in Ukraine's Crimea and urged Russia not to do
anything that would "escalate tension or create
misunderstanding".
Armed men earlier seized the regional government
headquarters and parliament on Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and
raised the Russian flag.
"I'm concerned about developments in Crimea. I urge Russia
not to take any action that can escalate tension or create
misunderstanding," Rasmussen said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)