BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's acceptance of an alternative merger proposal
Dec 2Natraceutical SA :
* Said on Monday Reig Jofre Investments SL (RJI) had informed that it had filed to the Spanish regulator the request for the exemption of the compulsory formulation of takeover bid regarding merger with Natraceutical
* RJI said neither RJI, nor its partners, nor any entity within the group voted for the merger agreement at the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of Natraceutical held on Oct. 24
* RJI said the merger does not primarily target the takeover but an industrial and business objective
* Says evaluating whether to appeal against Dutch court ruling it must pay Swatch damages