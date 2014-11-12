MUMBAI Generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS) said on Wednesday its U.S. unit won a bankruptcy auction to buy nutritional supplements maker Natrol Inc for $132.5 million.

Aurobindo said the deal with Chatsworth, California-based Natrol, which sells vitamins and supplements as well as diet and weight management products, will help the company expand its over-the-counter products business in the United States.

The deal is pending final approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Aurobindo said in a statement.

Barclays provided financial advice to Aurobindo on the deal, while Sullivan & Cromwell LLP was the company's legal counsel.

Aurobindo's shares were up 3.6 percent at 1,066.50 rupees at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Nifty rises 0.4 percent.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)