(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Barclays provided financial
advice, not legal advice)
MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian generic drugmaker
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said on Wednesday its U.S. unit
won a bankruptcy auction to buy nutritional supplements maker
Natrol Inc for $132.5 million.
Aurobindo said the deal with Chatsworth, California-based
Natrol, which sells vitamins and supplements as well as diet and
weight management products, will help the company expand its
over-the-counter products business in the United States.
The deal is pending final approval by the United States
Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Aurobindo said in
a statement.
Barclays provided financial advice to Aurobindo on the deal,
while Sullivan & Cromwell LLP was the company's legal counsel.
Aurobindo's shares were up 4 percent at 1,066 rupees at 0447
GMT on Wednesday, while the NSE index was up 0.4
percent.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)