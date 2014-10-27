BRIEF-John Pappajohn reports 14.8 pct passive stake in Hooper Holmes
* John Pappajohn reports 14.8 percent passive stake in Hooper Holmes Inc as on April 6, 2017 - sec filing
Oct 27 Nattopharma ASA
* Nattopharma: expanded application for MenaQ7 patent in USA
* Says Nattopharma has been approved and patented an extended application of the applicable patent (8,354,129)
* Says original patent was approved in January 2013, but has been further strengthened by the approval of the patent 8,728,553
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing