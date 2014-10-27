Oct 27 Nattopharma ASA

* Nattopharma: expanded application for MenaQ7 patent in USA

* Says Nattopharma has been approved and patented an extended application of the applicable patent (8,354,129)

* Says original patent was approved in January 2013, but has been further strengthened by the approval of the patent 8,728,553 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)