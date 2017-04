Dec 29 NattoPharma ASA :

* Novel Nutrition Network Ltd owned by Piotr Jandziak, Production Manager at NattoPharma, sold 400,000 shares for 10.65 Norwegian crowns($1) per share in Nattopharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4260 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)