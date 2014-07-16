BRIEF-Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office
July 16 Natural Blue Resources Inc : * SEC says has charged former New Mexico governor toney anaya, three others in
fraud case related to microcap company * SEC says anaya and erik perry, who were former ceos of Natural Blue Resources
Inc have settled charges, and that anaya "cooperated extensively" with probe * SEC says Natural Blue had concealed from investors that two people who made
operations and management decisions at the company had previously engaged in
violations of law * SEC says anaya agreed to 5-year ban from penny stock offerings, may face
future financial penalties, and did not admit or deny charges * SEC says perry agreed to pay $150,000 penalty, accept officer and director
ban, and a ban from penny stock offerings, and did not admit or deny charges
* Qtrly record homes delivered of 1,038, an 18% increase from 2016