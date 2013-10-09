NEW YORK Oct 9 An explosion on a natural gas
pipeline in rural northwest Oklahoma caused the evacuation of
nearby homes late on Tuesday, local media reports said.
The blaze on a pipeline owned by Northern Natural Gas in
Harper County, about 150 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, was
seen 50 miles away, according to the reports. No injuries were
reported.
The Harper County Sheriff's department said on Wednesday
that there had been a fire but for further information referred
calls to Northern Natural Gas, which was not immediately
available for comment.
It was unclear which line was affected by the blast or if
supply was disrupted. There were no notices about interruptions
on the company website.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Northern Natural Gas operates nearly
15,000 miles of natural gas pipelines in the United States,
including an interstate line that runs from the Permian Basin in
Texas to the Upper Midwest.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)