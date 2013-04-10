BRIEF-Tapimmune says on track to achieve 50 pct enrollment in ongoing phase 2 dosing study of TPIV 200
* Tapimmune provides first quarter 2017 corporate and clinical update
April 10 A federal appeals court has revived antitrust claims by retail buyers of natural gas who accused traders of conspiring to artificially inflate prices, leading to the California energy crisis of 2000 to 2002.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge wrongly concluded in July 2011 that the federal Natural Gas Act preempted the buyers' state law antitrust claims.
These buyers accused traders of reporting false information to trade publications that published widely used price indexes, while engaging in "wash sales" designed to create an appearance of greater demand.
Dozens of companies and affiliates were named as defendants in the case, including American Electric Power Co, CMS Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc and ONEOK Inc, court records show.
* Tapimmune provides first quarter 2017 corporate and clinical update
* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc - effective may 30, 2017, co entered into a fifth amendment to uncommitted credit facility with Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A