BRIEF-Moscow Exchange to delist Razgulay Group
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
Sept 1 Naturex SA :
* On Friday Naturex reported H1 net income attributable to the group of 7.5 million euros versus 10.1 million euros in H1 2013
* The company reported H1 revenue of 158.3 million euros versus 165.8 million euros in H1 2013
* Says to delist UTinet as of May 12 due to bankruptcy Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn