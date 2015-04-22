MADRID, April 22 Spanish nutrition and diet
product company Naturhouse on Wednesday set the price for its
initial public offering (IPO) at the bottom of the anticipated
range, valuing the firm at 288 million euros.
Naturhouse, which postponed plans for an IPO last October,
is planning to place up to 27.5 percent of the company,
depending on whether an option to sell extra stock is exercised.
Spain has seen a revival of listings in recent months,
coinciding with a stronger economic recovery. The flotation of
airports group Aena in February was Europe's largest IPO in
nearly four years.
Naturhouse, which operates in 24 countries and relies mainly
on a franchise model, had put off its IPO last year due to poor
market conditions. Its stock market debut will be on Friday, the
company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
It will sell up to 16.5 million shares, including the
greenshoe option, to institutional investors. The price is at
the bottom of the initial 4.8 to 6 euro range.
It will not issue new shares, selling those belonging to its
owner, the Kiluva group, a holding company controlled by a
Spanish family and with stakes in other cosmetics and diet
firms. Naturhouse said it aimed to maintain a dividend payout
ratio of a least 80 percent of profits.
Santander and Societe Generale will be the global
coordinators of the sale, while Caixabank will act as
underwriter.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)