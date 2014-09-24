MADRID, Sept 24 Spanish health and diet product
retailer Naturhouse has mandated three banks for a stock market
listing expected to value the company at around 400 million
euros ($512 million) before year-end, a source with knowledge of
the deal said on Wednesday.
Naturhouse, based in Spain's wealthy northeastern region
Catalonia, would sell 20 to 30 percent of its share capital, the
source said, confirming a report in newspaper Expansion.
It will be the latest company to join a string of Spanish
listings, which has so far this year included testing firm
Applus and travel company Edreams Odigeo, as
the country emerges from a prolonged economic slump.
Later this year Spanish airports operator Aena will be
partly privatised.
Naturhouse operates via 1,890 outlets in 24 countries, most
of which are franchised.
Its main shareholder is the Kiluva group, which specialises
in diet pills and supplements. It has mandated Santander
, Societe Generale and Caixabank as
coordinators for the flotation. (1 US dollar = 0.7808 euro)
(Reporting By Andres Gonzalez and Emma Pinedo; Writing by
Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Sarah White, Julien Toyer and
Louise Heavens)