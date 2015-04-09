BRIEF-Reysas REIT Q1 net result turns to loss of 13.2 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 13.2 million lira ($3.74 million) versus profit of 9.5 million lira year ago
MADRID, April 9 Spanish health and diet products maker Naturhouse on Thursday said it planned to sell up to 27.5 percent of the firm in a stock market flotation which will value the company at a maximum of 360 million euros ($387.86 million).
Naturhouse, which had put off plans for an initial public offering (IPO) last October, said in a prospectus filed with the stock market regulator that it would sell up to 16.5 million in shares, including a greenshoe option.
A preliminary price range of between 4.8 euros and 6 euros has been set for the listing, with final pricing due by April 22. ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Q1 net loss of 13.2 million lira ($3.74 million) versus profit of 9.5 million lira year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old Mutual Plc's (Old Mutual, Issuer Default Rating BBB/Stable) GBP5 billion debt programme a 'BBB-' rating for senior debt and a 'BB' rating for Tier 2 subordinated debt. The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specifi