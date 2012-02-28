* Q4 adj EPS $0.15 vs est $0.15
* Q4 rev $64.1 mln vs est $64.9 mln
* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.00-$0.07, rev $55-$60 mln
* Sees 2012 adj EPS $0.57-$0.62, rev $256-$262 mln.
Feb 28 Natus Medical Inc posted a
quarterly profit that narrowly missed analysts' estimates hurt
by higher costs, and forecast first-quarter 2012 earnings
largely below Wall Street expectations.
The company, which makes healthcare products for infants,
said it faced delays in customers placing orders out of
near-term budgetary caution.
For the first quarter, the San Carlos, California-based
company expects a profit between breakeven and 7 cents a share,
on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $55 million to $60 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 7 cents a share,
excluding items, on revenue of $60.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net loss was $17.3 million, or 60 cents a
share, compared with a net income of $5.2 million, or 18 cents a
share in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-off costs, the company earned 14 cents a
share. Revenue for the quarter rose nearly 2 percent to $64.1
million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 15 cents a share, on
revenue of $64.9 million.
Natus shares had closed at $11.08 on Monday on the Nasdaq.