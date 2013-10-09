ROME Oct 9 Furniture group Natuzzi on Thursday will sign an accord to shift some production to Italy from Romania in an outsourcing deal with local companies that agree to hire most of the 1,700 workers facing planned layoffs, a labour union spokesman told Reuters.

"Tomorrow we will agree a path in which almost all those who have been temporarily laid off will be hired by new companies, some of which will also take over production that today is done in Romania," Paolo Acciai, national secretary of the Filca Cisl union, said on Wednesday.

The new companies should start production in the spring, and they will gradually hire the employees who were about to permanently lose their jobs, he said. A company spokesman had no immediate comment.