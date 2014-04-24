* Nautilus aims to mine copper, gold and silver from Solwara
* Papua New Guinea govt entitled to 15 pct stake in project
* Govt has paid Nautilus a non-refundable deposit of $7 mln
April 24 Nautilus Minerals Inc said it
settled with the Papua New Guinea government, allowing it to
start work on the world's first undersea metal mining project.
The company aims to mine copper, gold and silver from the
Solwara 1 project, located in the Bismark Sea to the north of
Papua New Guinea.
Under the agreement, the Papua New Guinea government is
entitled to a 15 percent stake in the project and has the option
to increase it by another 15 percent in the next 12 months.
The agreement is conditional to the government arranging
$113 million by July 31 as part of its 15 percent share of the
capital needed to complete the development phase of the project
up to first production.
The government has already paid Nautilus a non-refundable
deposit of $7 million for its initial 15 percent stake, the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
Nautilus plans to use technology from the offshore oil and
gas industry to be the first company to mine underwater metal
deposits. It has been looking for a vessel that can scour the
seabed for minerals.
Chief Executive Mike Johnston said on Thursday the company
was in talks with potential vessel partners. It has also
launched a tender process with shipyards with experience in
building offshore construction vessels.
In October, an arbitrator ruled in favor of the Canadian
company in a dispute with Papua New Guinea over the ownership of
the Solwara project after a nearly two-year battle.
Nautilus had accused the government of not coming through on
its share of financing for the project, while the government had
accused Nautilus of not fulfilling some of its obligations.
