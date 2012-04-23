April 23 Nautilus Minerals Inc said on
Monday it has signed an agreement with Chinese copper smelter
Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd to sell
roughly 1.1 million tonnes of material from Nautilus' Solwara 1
deposit located off the coast of Papua New Guinea.
Toronto-based Nautilus, which is focused on exploring for
mineral deposits on the ocean floor, said the three-year deal
with Tongling will commence upon delivery of first product from
Solwara 1, which is targeted around the end of 2013.
Nautilus said the product will be imported into China by
Tongling and then processed through its facilities in the city
of Tongling. After production of a copper concentrate, it will
be smelted in Tongling's industrial complex and the purchase
price to be paid by the Chinese entity will be based on the
quality of the copper concentrate produced.