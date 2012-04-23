April 23 Nautilus Minerals Inc said on
Monday that it had agreed to sell about 1.1 million tonnes of
material from its Solwara 1 deposit located off the coast of
Papua New Guinea to Chinese copper smelter Tongling Nonferrous
Metals Group Co Ltd.
Toronto-based Nautilus, which is focused on exploring for
mineral deposits on the ocean floor, said the three-year deal
with Tongling would commence upon delivery of first product from
Solwara 1, which is targeted around the end of 2013.
Nautilus said Tongling would import the product into China
and then process it through its facilities in the city of
Tongling. After production of a copper concentrate, the product
will be smelted in Tongling's industrial complex.
The quality of the copper concentrate produced will
determine the purchase price that Tongling will pay.
The agreement includes a provision for an early payment of
90 percent of the price upon loading of the export vessel in
Papua New Guinea. Final payment is based on the recovery of
copper, gold and silver, with deductions for logistics, smelter
treatment and refining charges, along with other processing
costs.
Nautilus' Solwara 1 deposit located in the Bismarck Sea is
expected to produce copper, gold and silver. The company's top
shareholders are European iron ore miner Metalloinvest and
diversified miner Anglo American PLC, which own 21
percent and 11 percent interests, respectively.