Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd(NABV.NS) is considering restructuring its Odisha unit after regulatory restrictions hurt the operations at the ferro alloy and power generation unit, it said late on Thursday.

The company is considering separating the two units to form special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for each, it said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

It will then bring in strategic investors with mineral resources and sell shares in the SPVs to them. Identification of investors and evaluation of restructuring options are in progress, it said.

Nava Bharat Ventures is a diversified Indian company with interests in power generation, ferro alloys, mining and agri-business, with presence across southeast Asia and Africa.

