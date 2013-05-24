May 24 Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd is
considering restructuring its Odisha unit after regulatory
restrictions hurt the operations at the ferro alloy and power
generation unit, it said late on Thursday.
The company is considering separating the two units to form
special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for each, it said in a statement
to the stock exchanges.
It will then bring in strategic investors with mineral
resources and sell shares in the SPVs to them. Identification of
investors and evaluation of restructuring options are in
progress, it said.
Nava Bharat Ventures is a diversified Indian company with
interests in power generation, ferro alloys, mining and
agri-business, with presence across southeast Asia and Africa.
