BRIEF-Inovio initiates Phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers
Sept 29 Navamedic ASA :
* Says expands product portfolio
* Says has included antithrombotic drug Arixtra in its product portfolio
* Says the product has a sales potential of a 1 million euros in the Nordic Markets
* Adamas presents ads-5102 pooled phase 3 data confirming statistically significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and off time in people with parkinson’s disease