SEOUL South Korea's top web portal operator Naver Corp said on Thursday its fourth quarter profit rose 30.3 percent from a year earlier, as revenue for its messaging app unit Line Corp continued to grow.

Naver reported an operating profit of 196.1 billion won ($180.73 million) for October-December, below an average estimate of 223 billion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 24 analysts.

That compares with an operating profit of 150.6 billion won a year earlier and 189 billion won in the previous quarter.

($1 = 1,085.0400 won)

