SEOUL Jan 28 South Korean web portal operator
Naver Corp said its October-December profit rose 5
percent from a year earlier, falling short of expectations due
to a stock payment to employees of its Japan-based subsidiary
Line Corp.
Naver's fourth-quarter operating costs jumped 24.4 percent
to 686.5 billion won ($568.37 million), as it booked marketing
costs for new services such as payment platform Naver Pay, a
company spokesman said.
Some 27.5 billion won was given in stocks to Line employees,
Naver added. Excluding this payment, its operating profit would
have been 231 billion won - in line with market expectations.
Naver said in a regulatory filing that its 2015
fourth-quarter operating profit totalled 203.6 billion won
($168.55 million), compared with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate
of 223 billion won derived from a survey of 10 analysts.
Revenue for Line rose about 26 percent from a year earlier
to 32.6 billion yen during the quarter.
Analysts said ahead of the earnings disclosure that Naver
likely benefited from a pick-up in domestic advertising spending
as well as new advertising services by Line.
($1 = 1,207.8300 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)