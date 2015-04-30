(Updates with comments from Naver, details from earnings)
* Naver Q1 operating profit 192 bln won vs 221 bln won
forecast
* Firm takes Line stock option charge, increase in spending
* Line Q1 revenue up 69.5 pct to 28.1 bln yen
* Messaging app service seen key growth driver for Naver
SEOUL, April 30 South Korea's top web search
firm Naver Corp reported on Thursday a
weaker-than-expected first quarter profit, hurt by stock option
charges related to messaging app subsidiary Line Corp
and a rise in other expenses.
Naver posted a 192 billion Korean won ($179.47 million)
operating profit for January-March, up 3 percent from a year
earlier but below a 221 billion won profit tipped by an average
forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts.
Naver said its operating costs rose 24.8 percent from a year
earlier, partly due to a 21.1 billion won charge taken for stock
options granted to employees of Line, operator of the popular
messaging app bearing the same name. Higher marketing costs and
increased headcount for Line also pushed up spending.
Revenue for January-March at Japan-based Line rose 70
percent from a year earlier to 28.1 billion yen ($236.1
million).
Naver's business plans for the messaging app remain the
focal point for investors, as Line represents the South Korean
firm's biggest source of growth. The objective for the chat app
operator is to find new revenue streams beyond traditional
businesses like games and emoticons and add to its user base.
Line has already launched new services like a mobile
payments system, a taxi-calling app and an employment matching
system pairing businesses and part-time work seekers in Japan.
The firm will continue to prioritise growth, Naver has said.
The messaging app firm is already profitable, but its user
base is much smaller than that of global rivals.
The app's monthly active user base, a key metric for the
industry, rose to 205 million from 190 million in the previous
perod, compared with a combined 500 million for Tencent Holdings
Ltd's Weixin and WeChat services and more than 800
million for Facebook Inc's WhatsApp, as reported by the
competing services recently.
The Japanese firm is still considering an initial public
offering and recently updated its filing with the Tokyo Stock
Exchange. Naver says it has enough financial capacity to fund
Line's near-term needs, but investors and analysts say the
messaging app operator will eventually list as it seeks to keep
up with its bigger rivals.
Naver has said that Line could list in Japan, the United
States or both countries but the timing or the scale of any deal
has yet to be decided.
($1 = 1,069.8100 won)
($1 = 119.0100 yen)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)