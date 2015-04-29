BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's top web search operator Naver Corp said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 3 percent from a year earlier, falling short of expectations.
Naver reported an operating profit of 192 billion Korean won ($179.4 million) for January-March, compared with an average estimate of 221 billion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts.
($1 = 1,069.9700 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.