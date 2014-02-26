Amazon's moves beyond retail get Wall Street thumbs up, for now
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.
TOKYO Line Corp, a Japan-based mobile messaging service operator, has not received an offer for a stake purchase from SoftBank Corp (9984.T), the company's chief operating officer said on Wednesday.
Shares in SoftBank and in Line's South Korean parent company, Naver Corp (035420.KS), surged on Tuesday after a Bloomberg News report that SoftBank and Line had held talks on a stake sale. Line and Naver both denied that talks had taken place.
Line COO Takeshi Idezawa also told a new product briefing that Line users in the United States and Europe had increased since last week's news of Facebook Inc's (FB.O) $19 billion deal to buy WhatsApp.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Dominic Lau)
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.
DETROIT Tesla Inc needs to complete fixing its Model S sedan emergency braking system to regain Consumer Reports' top safety rating, the magazine said on Friday, noting that a recent update by the luxury electric car maker was not enough.