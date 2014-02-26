TOKYO Line Corp, a Japan-based mobile messaging service operator, has not received an offer for a stake purchase from SoftBank Corp (9984.T), the company's chief operating officer said on Wednesday.

Shares in SoftBank and in Line's South Korean parent company, Naver Corp (035420.KS), surged on Tuesday after a Bloomberg News report that SoftBank and Line had held talks on a stake sale. Line and Naver both denied that talks had taken place.

Line COO Takeshi Idezawa also told a new product briefing that Line users in the United States and Europe had increased since last week's news of Facebook Inc's (FB.O) $19 billion deal to buy WhatsApp.

(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Dominic Lau)