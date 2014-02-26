TOKYO Feb 26 Line Corp, a Japan-based mobile
messaging service operator, has not received an offer for a
stake purchase from SoftBank Corp, the company's chief
operating officer said on Wednesday.
Shares in SoftBank and in Line's South Korean parent
company, Naver Corp, surged on Tuesday after a
Bloomberg News report that SoftBank and Line had held talks on a
stake sale. Line and Naver both denied that talks had taken
place.
Line COO Takeshi Idezawa also told a new product briefing
that Line users in the United States and Europe had increased
since last week's news of Facebook Inc's $19 billion deal
to buy WhatsApp.