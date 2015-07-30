SEOUL, July 30 Shares in South Korea's top web search operator, Naver Corp, slid more than 10 percent on Thursday after it said its second-quarter profit had fallen 11.6 percent from a year earlier, missing expectations.

Naver shares fell 9.1 percent to 547,000 won by 0008 GMT, after sliding as much as 11.8 percent to 531.000 won, the lowest since September, 2013. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Paul Tait)