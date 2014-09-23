SEOUL, Sept 23 Shares of Naver Corp opened lower on Tuesday after the company disclosed that its Japanese messaging app subsidiary Line Corp will not list this year.

Naver's stock was down 2.5 percent in early morning trade, on track for its biggest daily percentage drop since Sept 11. The benchmark index was down 0.2 percent.

The company said late Monday that Line is still considering whether to list in Japan or the United States. The subsidiary could also seek a dual listing in the two markets, Naver said without offering further details.

A banking source had told Reuters in July that Line would likely list in November. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)