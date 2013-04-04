April 4 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc
said its cancer diagnostic agent was effective in identifying
the first lymph node reached by the disease in patients with
head and neck cancer, paving the way to expand its use in all
solid cancers.
The company said a safety monitoring committee recommended
that the trial be stopped early due to the positive results.
The diagnostic agent, Lymphoseek, correctly identified
cancer in 38 of the 39 patients determined to have cancer in
their lymph nodes, the company said, citing an interim analysis
of a late-stage trial of the imaging agent that is already
approved for use in two other cancers.
The company said detection of cancer-affected nodes by
Lymphoseek led to the removal of only about four lymph nodes per
patient on an average, while surgery - considered the gold
standard to detect the spread of cancer - led to the removal of
about 38 lymph nodes per patient.
The false negative rate of the study was 2.56 percent, which
was also statistically significant, Navidea said.
The company expects to file an approval application for the
expanded use of Lymphoseek later in the year.
Lymphoseek was approved in March - the first such drug to be
approved in 30 years - to identify cancer-carrying lymph nodes
in patients with breast cancer or melanoma.
The agent will be launched in the second quarter by drug
wholesaler Cardinal Health, Navidea's commercial
partner.
The company also intends to get it approved for mapping
sentinel lymph nodes, the first nodes affected by cancer and
which indicate whether the cancer has spread to other parts of
the body. There is no approved agent for this indication.
Navidea is also developing two other imaging agents to
detect Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.
The company's shares, which have fallen 26 percent since
Lypmhoseek's approval, closed at $2.55 on the American Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.