BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 Student loan servicing company Navient Corp said it would buy a portfolio of federally guaranteed student loans from Wells Fargo & Co, totaling $8.5 billion.
The acquisition is expected to close in the quarter ending December, Navient said.
Due to a change in federal law, Wells Fargo had not issued federal student loans since June 30, 2010, the bank said in a separate statement. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals