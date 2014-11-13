Nov 13 Student loan servicing company Navient Corp said it would buy a portfolio of federally guaranteed student loans from Wells Fargo & Co, totaling $8.5 billion.

The acquisition is expected to close in the quarter ending December, Navient said.

Due to a change in federal law, Wells Fargo had not issued federal student loans since June 30, 2010, the bank said in a separate statement. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)