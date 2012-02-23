* William Goodyear to step down
* Julie Howard appointed CEO effective March 1
* To appoint Howard to board of directors
Feb 23Navigant Consulting Inc said
its Chief Executive William Goodyear will step down and the
financial and regulatory consultancy appointed Julie Howard as
CEO effective March 1.
Howard, the current president and chief operating officer of
Navigant, has also been appointed to Navigant's board of
directors.
The company said Goodyear will continue as the executive
chairman of the board.
The transition is part of a succession plan that positions
Navigant for continued growth, James Thompson, lead director of
Navigant's board said.
"Julie has been a critical architect and a key leader in
developing and implementing the company's strategic plans, and
she is well-prepared to lead the company into the future,"
Thompson said in a statement.
Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $13.88 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.