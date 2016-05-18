BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
May 18 Navinfo :
* Says it to issue 12,915,460 A shares at 25.59 yuan per share and pay 3,544.6 million yuan, to 11 companies, in exchange for 100 pct stake in AutoChips Inc.
* Says total acquisition price is 3,875.1 million yuan
* Says it to issue up to 148,495,499 new shares at the price of 25.59 yuan per share, through private placement, to raise up to 3.8 billion yuan
* Says part of the proceeds raised through private placement will be used to pay the cash consideration in the acquisition, and the rest of the proceeds will be used to supplement working capital and Welink project
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zpcP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform Further company coverage: