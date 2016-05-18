BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
May 18 Navinfo :
* Says an individual Cheng Peng to raise 14.3 percent stake (125,830,397 shares) in the company
* Says Cheng Peng holds 0.4 percent stake (3,138,910 shares) in the company now
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform Further company coverage: