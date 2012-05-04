Private equity firm Navis Capital is in talks with an unidentified Japanese company to sell its majority stake in packaging joint venture Oriental Containers Ltd (OCL), at least two sources briefed with the matter told VCCircle. OCL is a 70:30 JV between Navis Capital and public listed Oricon Enterprises which is engaged in manufacturing metal & plastic closures.

Sources add that the term sheet has already been signed and that the deal is currently at a due diligence stage. The name of the Japanese firm could not be immediately ascertained.

Emails sent to spokespersons of Oricon Enterprises Limited and Navis Capital did not elicit a response till the time of publication of this article.

Oriental Containers has customers like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, United Spirits, Hindustan Unilever among others. The company is in the business of packaging over the last five decades and manufactures packaging products such as crowns, chamfered caps, aluminium collapsible tubes and twist off caps. It has manufacturing locations in Murbad in Maharashtra and Goa.

The deal would provide an exit route for the PE firm which invested over five years ago. Oricon Enterprises Ltd was formerly known as Oriental Containers Ltd with business interests in packaging, real estate and petrochemicals.

In September 2006, the company entered into a joint venture with Navigate Mauritius Ltd, an entity controlled by Navis Capital to sell majority stake in the packaging division. Accordingly, the new joint venture was named as Oriental Containers Ltd. According to the company's website, OCL had clocked revenues of Rs 221.31 crore and PAT of Rs 14.41 crore in 2009-10. The latest financials of the privately held firm is not available.

Oricon Enterprises is the flagship company of Parijat Enterprises, promoted by S.J. Taparia and others, and they are present in real estate, marine logistics, petrochemicals and automobile dealership, according to the group's website. The other group companies include pharmaceutical major Kopran Ltd.

In June 2011, another private equity firm Clearwater Capital Partners picked 10.63 per cent stake in Oricon by converting equity convertible securities held in the public listed firm.

Oricon on Thursday closed at Rs 31.85 in Bombay Stock Exchange. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 298 crore.

