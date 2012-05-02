(Corrects spelling of Partners Group)
SINGAPORE May 2 Private equity firm Navis
Capital Partners said on Wednesday its Navis Asia Fund IV has
sold its stake in Chinese garment label firm Trimco
International to Switzerland's Partners Group, making a
10-fold return.
"Navis acquired its majority stake in Trimco back in 2005
for a total equity cost of $11.1 million, and the investment has
generated an aggregate equity amount returned to Navis of $111.4
million in exit proceeds and dividends received over the
seven-year holding period," Navis said in a statement.
Trimco, which was founded in Hong Kong, services garment
manufacturers in China, India and Southeast Asia.
Navis, whose main office is in Malaysia, manages about $3
billion in equity capital commitments.
