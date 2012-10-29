Oct 29 Navistar International Corp :
* Engine technology could not be saved - interim CEO
* To end quarter with cash at top of forecasted range - interim
CEO
* Says to pay down debt as quickly as possible - interim CEO
* Compensation program partly tied to successful engine launch
- interim CEO
* Capacity reductions should cut fixed costs by at least $150
million to $175
million - interim CEO
* Has plans in place for additional cuts if economy 'abnormally
lousy in 2013'
- interim CEO
* 'not fire-saling' assets - interim CEO
* CFO says expects to be able to refinance debt as risk profile
improves in
2013
* CEO says hopes top 11 executives remain with the company