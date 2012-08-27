Aug 27 Navistar International Corp said its Chief Executive Daniel Ustian is retiring with immediate effect and the company named former Textron Inc CEO Lewis Campbell as interim CEO.

The embattled truck and engine maker, which is struggling to win U.S. regulatory approval for a new generation of diesel engine, also named Troy Clarke as president and chief operating officer.

Navistar shares, which have shed nearly half of their value in the last six months, were up 7 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $22.98 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.