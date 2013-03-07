* COO Clarke to replace interim CEO Lewis Campbell
* Icahn backs new leader as "right man" for the job
* First-qtr loss narrows, cash balance improves
* Shares jump as much as 28 percent
(Adds Icahn reaction, analyst comment)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
March 7 Navistar International Corp
named a new chief executive with the backing of activist
investor Carl Icahn, sending the truck maker's stock up as much
as 28 percent as investors bet on a recovery from a disastrous
engine redesign.
Chief Operating Officer Troy Clarke will take over as CEO
from turnaround specialist Lewis Campbell, a former Textron Inc
chief, who took on the task of fixing the faltering
manufacturer after the failure of its new generation diesel
engines.
Revenue is still falling, the company's latest quarterly
result showed, although on Thursday it forecast market share
gains later this financial year.
Icahn, Navistar's third-largest shareholder who agitated for
change in the company during its troubled times, said Clarke's
work to improve manufacturing operations showed he was "the
right man" to be CEO.
"We believe that Troy will be able to focus the company on
its core business, execute on aggressive cost and market share
targets and ultimately succeed in leading Navistar to the
dominant position in North America heavy truck market," Icahn
said in a statement.
Under Campbell, Navistar cut jobs, sold interests in
non-core joint ventures, raised money by selling shares and
avoided a proxy fight with Icahn by agreeing to appoint new
board members.
"Our turnaround is well underway and is gaining momentum,
which is why we are now ready to put a longer-term CEO in
place," Campbell said on a conference call with analysts. "We
can see the end of the runway and it looks very good."
Campbell took over as interim CEO in August after Navistar
fired former CEO Daniel Ustian over problems with the engine,
which was designed to meet new emission control standards but
failed to get regulatory approval.
Clarke joined Navistar from General Motors in 2010.
He was named COO last year and will take on the top job next
month.
Navistar ran up quarterly losses after the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency denied approval for its new
diesel engine. Unlike rivals Paccar Inc and Volvo AB
, the company was attempting to limit emissions of the
greenhouse gas nitrogen oxide without using additive urea.
Navistar later abandoned that effort and is currently buying
engines from rival Cummins Inc while it develops a new
model with technology more in line with industry standards. It
is still paying fines for every non-compliant engine it sold.
Shares of Navistar, which also reported a narrower quarterly
loss and an improved cash balance on Thursday, jumped as high as
$32.04 before easing back to $31.29 in early afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
RESULTS IMPROVE
The first-quarter loss shrank to $123 million, or $1.53 per
share, from $153 million, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding discontinued operations, it reported a loss of $1.42
per share.
Manufacturing revenue fell 12 percent to $2.6 billion.
Analysts expected a loss of $1.76 per share on revenue of
$2.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Navistar expects its market share to start improving in the
second half of 2013 and said its cash balance at the end of the
first quarter was $1.19 billion, above its forecast range of
$950 million to $1.05 billion.
The company forecast cash balance of $1 billion to $1.1
billion at the end of the second quarter.
Robert W. Baird analyst David Leiker said that while the
second-quarter cash balance was a slight step down, it likely
marks a low point for the year and he expects it to improve in
the second half of the year.
Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar said it was on track to
exceed its goal of reducing structural costs by $175 million
this year.
The company said it has also identified additional cost
savings to further lower its break-even point in 2013.
(Editing by Rodney Joyce, Supriya Kurane)