June 22 Fitch Ratings on Friday cut its credit
rating on embattled U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp
to "BB-" from "BB," citing the risks that its new design
of diesel engine could fail to win U.S. regulatory approval.
The agency said it has the company on "rating watch
negative," as it awaits a decision by the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on whether the engine meets current emissions
standards.
"If certification is denied or substantially delayed,
(Navistar's) competitive position and financial performance
could be impaired, and the company may be required to reconsider
its engine strategy," Fitch analysts wrote.
Navistar's technology aims to reduce emissions of nitrogen
oxide, a pollutant linked to asthma, without using liquid urea,
which rivals such as Cummins Inc use to cut emissions.
Navistar argues its technology is easier to use.
It has been a tumultuous month for Navistar, which on
Wednesday adopted a poison-pill plan to defend itself from
circling activist investors who have taken significant positions
in the stock after it lost more than half its value over the
past year.
MHR Fund Management LLC last week disclosed it had taken a
13.6 percent stake in the company, making it the largest
shareholder, ahead of Carl Icahn, also a noted activist, who
holdsEmba 11.9 percent of the Lisle, Illinois-based
manufacturer.
"This introduces some uncertainty about long term operating
and financial policies," Fitch analysts wrote.
Navistar shares were up 3 percent at $27.19 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.