NEW YORK, Sept 9 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
slammed Navistar International Corp for naming a new
chief executive without consulting large shareholders, and urged
the board to offer four board seats to shareholders immediately.
Navistar board's recent decision to appoint Lewis Campbell
as chairman and interim CEO was "worse than ill-advised", since
it did not discuss the decision with Icahn and three other
shareholders who collectively own nearly 60 percent of the
company, Icahn said in an open letter to the board on Sunday.
"It is ... outrageous that you have not reached out to
obtain our opinion on issues such as choosing a new management
team to lead this company," said Icahn, who holds a roughly 15
percent stake in the U.S. truck and engine maker.
"This is a board at war with its own shareholders. I urge
you to reconsider the path the Board has chosen, which harms our
company and puts you at serious risk of personal liability,"
Icahn said.
The investor said he would prefer to resolve the matter
amicably rather than through protracted litigation and a proxy
fight, but at the same time is seeking access to corporate
documents and board proceedings at Navistar in order to protect
his investment.
Navistar was not immediately available for comment outside
regular business hours.