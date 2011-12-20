BRIEF-The Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of add-on offering of 5.375pct senior notes
* The Howard Hughes Corporation announces pricing of add-on offering of 5.375pct senior notes due 2025
Dec 20 Navistar International Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its trucks in North America.
The truck and engine maker's fourth-quarter net income jumped to $255 million, or $3.48 a share, from $44 million, or 61 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned $3.37 a share.
Sales rose 28 percent to $4.32 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $3.08 a share, on revenue of $4.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has amassed a 10 percent stake in Navistar, wants the company to merge with rival Oshkosh Corp.
However, another big investor Jeffrey Altman has questioned the proposal, and pressed company executives to demonstrate the value of any such deal.
Navistar shares closed at $36.54 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
