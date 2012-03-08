* Q1 loss $2.19/share vs year-ago loss 8 cents/share

* Slashes full-year earnings forecast

* Spending to repair engines under warranty hurting results

* Shares down 5 percent

March 8 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp posted a wider first-quarter loss as it spent more than expected to repair engines under warranty, and the company slashed its 2012 profit forecast, sending its shares down 5 percent.

Higher retiree healthcare costs, start-up costs of a new foundry operation, and engine repair expenses will hurt full-year results, the company said.

Navistar now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $4.25-$5.25 a share, down from an earlier forecast of $5-$5.75.

Navistar shares fell $1.99 to $38.04 in morning trade.

Regarding the higher engine repair costs, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cederoth said on a conference call with analysts that "our analysis supports this is a spike and this will correct itself in the future."

He added that "we expect the frequency of repair to normalize over time."

The company, which has been under the spotlight after activist investor Carl Icahn supported a potential tie-up with rival Oshkosh Corp, left its 2012 revenue outlook unchanged at $15 billion to $16 billion

It expects 2012 North America truck demand to grow between 5 and 18 percent, to 275,000 to 310,000 vehicles.

Last month, it said an issue at a brake supplier -- which hurt other major truck suppliers too -- halted production of some Navistar trucks and interrupted shipments.

Navistar has seen a significant downturn in demand for heavy trucks and engines as customers have gone out of business, consolidated or cut budgets.

Last month, Navistar said it was joining forces with Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens to get more natural gas-powered heavy trucks on U.S. roadways.

The company's first-quarter net loss was $153 million, or $2.19 a share, compared with a loss of $6 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $3.01 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.