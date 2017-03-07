(Adds details of results, background, company comment)
By Nick Carey
DETROIT, March 7 U.S. truck maker Navistar
International Corp on Tuesday reported a much
wider-than-expected quarterly loss on continued industry
weakness but said its new product line positioned it well for an
expected market rebound in the second half of 2017.
Once a leading maker of truck engines, Navistar is trying to
turn itself around after struggling with a costly and
unsuccessful smog-reduction system that did not meet regulatory
standards.
Last week Volkswagen AG's trucking business
completed a $256 million equity investment in Navistar for a
16.6 percent stake. Some analysts see the move as a precursor of
a complete takeover of the struggling truck maker and its large
U.S. dealer network.
The investment will also provide Navistar with access to VW
technology.
"This marks an exciting new chapter in Navistar's history,
and another step in our journey to becoming a stronger, more
profitable company," Chief Executive Officer Troy Clarke said in
a statement on Tuesday.
Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar's wider loss comes during a
recent industrywide improvement in orders, which have been weak
as a lackluster economy led trucking companies to sit on the
sidelines.
U.S. heavy-duty, or Class 8, truck orders were up in January
and February from a year earlier, which should mean higher
revenue for truck makers in the months to come.
Navistar said its loss widened to $62 million, or 76 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended on Jan. 31 from $33
million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 45 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to just below $1.7 billion from almost $1.8
billion. Analysts had expected $1.7 billion.
This was the company's eighth consecutive decline in
quarterly revenue.
Navistar, which also makes school buses and dump trucks,
said its cash on hand had decreased to $573 million from $804
million three months earlier.
(Editing by Jason Neely and Lisa Von Ahn)