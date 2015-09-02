UPDATE 2-Saudi signals first cut in crude supplies to Asian customers -sources
* Saudi cuts supplies to meet OPEC output commitments (Adds second refinery notified of allocation cut)
Sept 2 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp's quarterly loss widened, hurt by restructuring and product warranty costs.
The net loss attributable to Navistar widened to $28 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 11 percent to $2.54 billion.
The company, which on Wednesday reported its 12th quarterly loss in a row, has been struggling since its bid to develop a novel emission-reduction system failed to meet regulatory standards in 2012 and led to higher warranty expenses. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Saudi cuts supplies to meet OPEC output commitments (Adds second refinery notified of allocation cut)
LONDON, May 10 Shell has urged oil pricing agency S&P Global Platts to consider including other regional grades, such as Russian Urals, to set the key crude benchmark dated Brent, its vice president for crude trading and supply said on Wednesday.