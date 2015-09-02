* Gets Wells notices from SEC staff
* Restructuring and warranty costs weigh on results
* Shares down 7 percent in morning trading
(Adds company comments, details of results, updates stock
price)
CHICAGO, Sept 2 Truck and engine maker Navistar
International Corp on Wednesday reported its 12th
consecutive quarterly loss and said it could face regulatory
enforcement action for its disclosure practices, sending its
shares down nearly 7 percent.
The company said it suffered from restructuring and product
warranty costs and poor sales in Brazil and Mexico.
Navistar said it received Wells notices from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that recommended enforcement
action against the company and former Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ustian for allegedly violating regulations of disclosures
and financial statements.
A Wells notice usually gives the recipient one last chance
to persuade regulators not to file a lawsuit.
During a conference call with analysts, Navistar officials
said they could not comment on the case beyond saying the
company was working on its response to the Wells notices.
The SEC staff may also recommend the agency pursue action
involving Navistar's Environmental Protection Agency
certification and disclosures about Ustian's exit in August
2012.
The SEC has been sending Navistar subpoenas since 2012 as
part of a probe into whether the company misstated its efforts
to win EPA certification that its engines comply with clean air
laws.
Navistar has been struggling with high warranty costs for an
emission reduction system that failed to meet regulatory
standards in 2012.
The net loss attributable to Navistar widened to $28
million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on
July 31 from $2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 11 percent to $2.54 billion, below the
analysts' average estimate of $2.75 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said poor economic conditions in Brazil and
Mexico, plus the strong U.S. dollar, hurt its results.
Navistar executives said during the conference call that
ongoing restructuring actions would help the company become
profitable and have positive cash flow in 2016.
The company said it had seen a marked increase in interest
from U.S. customers for its new trucks.
In morning New York Stock Exchange trading, Navistar shares
were down 6.7 percent at $16.19. At Tuesday's close, the stock
had fallen about 48 percent this year, compared with a 16.2
percent decline in the Dow Jones U.S. commercial vehicles &
trucks index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Nick Carey in
Chicago; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Lisa Von Ahn)